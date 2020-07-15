Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,305 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. MarketAxess comprises 1.0% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $159,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after purchasing an additional 127,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 213.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 113,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.50.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock traded up $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $522.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.92. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

