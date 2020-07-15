Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s current price.

EVSI traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 215,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,092. Envision Solar International has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 74.97% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Envision Solar International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envision Solar International during the first quarter worth about $762,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envision Solar International during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envision Solar International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.