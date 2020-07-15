EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 140.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,424 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,352. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

