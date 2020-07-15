Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$17.50. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.61.

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.90. 96,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,162. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 67.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

