EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETCMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

