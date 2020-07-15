Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.70. Everi shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 7,024,160 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.22 million, a P/E ratio of -273.50 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The company had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Everi by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 10.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

