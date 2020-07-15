Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 337.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the quarter. Exelixis comprises approximately 3.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.15% of Exelixis worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 3,964,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,149 shares of company stock worth $14,201,576 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

