Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,044.29 ($25.16).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,260 ($15.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

LON FEVR traded up GBX 50 ($0.62) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,418 ($29.76). The stock had a trading volume of 356,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 888.40 ($10.93) and a one year high of GBX 2,569 ($31.61). The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,051.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,649.79.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.