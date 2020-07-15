Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 74.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,792. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.