Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 74.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,792. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

