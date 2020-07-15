First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.63.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,655,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,036. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of -55.88. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.1701218 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

