Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1,363.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,161,000 after purchasing an additional 388,054 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $97.54. 5,133,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at $31,045,614.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,532,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

