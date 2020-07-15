Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.38. 6,564,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,776,617. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.