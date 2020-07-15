Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $10.41 on Tuesday, reaching $396.68. The stock had a trading volume of 320,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,751. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $410.41. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.44.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

