Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 785 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $63.70. 6,560,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

