Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 45 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.00. 1,840,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.50 and its 200-day moving average is $304.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

