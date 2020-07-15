Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. 4,665,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.