Fortem Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.06. 4,360,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,595. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $140.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

