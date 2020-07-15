Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 37.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 1,542,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,095. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

