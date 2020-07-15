Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.43. 1,114,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,814. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

