Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,720 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

MCD traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average is $190.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

