Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,950,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,758. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

