Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 280.1% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 53,756 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 188.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. 19,598,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,993,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

