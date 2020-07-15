Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.42.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $8.53 on Tuesday, hitting $387.46. The stock had a trading volume of 859,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.28 and its 200 day moving average is $328.87. The company has a market cap of $149.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $395.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.