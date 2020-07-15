Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 222 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

