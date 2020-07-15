Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $48,975,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,352,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,617,000 after acquiring an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,219. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

