Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

AMP stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.80. 551,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

