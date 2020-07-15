Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,247,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

