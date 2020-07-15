Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,127,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,620,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. 6,237,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,393,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

