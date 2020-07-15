Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of FTNT traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,554. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 44,373.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

