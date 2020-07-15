Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Set at C$6.80 by Pi Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has been given a C$6.80 price target by Pi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE FVI traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.96. 897,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,997. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$63.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,082 shares in the company, valued at C$485,237.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.