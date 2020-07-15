Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCX. CIBC upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:FCX remained flat at $$13.50 during trading on Wednesday. 15,244,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,287,697. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $258,339,000 after purchasing an additional 654,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $152,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

