Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCX. CIBC upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
Shares of NYSE:FCX remained flat at $$13.50 during trading on Wednesday. 15,244,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,287,697. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $258,339,000 after purchasing an additional 654,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $152,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
