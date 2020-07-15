G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALIZY. Citigroup cut shares of G4S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10. G4S has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.11 billion during the quarter. G4S had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

About G4S

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

