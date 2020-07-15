Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.29.

Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.83. 391,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

