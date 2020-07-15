Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globalstar.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

GSAT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,725,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,822. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

