Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Receives $55.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 154,586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 31.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 38.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 385.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 512,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,133. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

