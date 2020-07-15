Hansie van Vreden Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) Stock

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) insider Hansie van Vreden sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £60,000 ($73,837.07).
Shares of GDP traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.70 ($0.07). 1,809,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,065. Goldplat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40.
About Goldplat
