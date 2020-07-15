Hansie van Vreden Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) Stock

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) insider Hansie van Vreden sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £60,000 ($73,837.07).

Shares of GDP traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.70 ($0.07). 1,809,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,065. Goldplat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

