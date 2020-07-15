Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised Hardwoods Distribution from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE:HDI traded up C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 54,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72. The stock has a market cap of $303.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.18. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

