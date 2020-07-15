HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

HRGLY stock remained flat at $$38.05 during trading on Tuesday. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

