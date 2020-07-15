Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hasbro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Shares of HAS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.62. 578,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

