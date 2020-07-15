Hashgard Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $70,140.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.36 or 0.04999667 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,613,859,978 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

