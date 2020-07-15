HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Cap of $84,415.85

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $84,415.85 and $738.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.32 or 0.04978954 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033469 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.