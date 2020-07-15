HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 2,612.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 546.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO remained flat at $$0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,751,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,588,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

