Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,415 ($29.72).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LON HIK traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,120 ($26.09). 872,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,335.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,126.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,596 ($19.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,670 ($32.86).

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($30.15), for a total transaction of £33,075,000 ($40,702,682.75).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.