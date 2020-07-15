Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $15.63 Million in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Argus dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of D traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

