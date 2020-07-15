Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.37. 72,011,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,083,738. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

