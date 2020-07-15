Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 4,175 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. 21,026,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,837,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

