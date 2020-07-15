Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,487.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Investec upgraded Hiscox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hiscox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

HCXLF stock remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

