Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,331 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.18. 21,026,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,837,799. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

