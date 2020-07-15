Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 451 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.95.

NVIDIA stock traded up $12.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,520,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,157. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

