Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 282,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,429,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.46. 378,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,784. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.